Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Increases By 1,186.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 1,186.1% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after acquiring an additional 339,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after buying an additional 474,059 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after buying an additional 266,975 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,404. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

