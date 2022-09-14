Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declines By 96.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.5% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,143,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 393,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $1,971,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $785,000.

NASDAQ:GLDI remained flat at $7.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $8.79.

