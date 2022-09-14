Short Interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Rises By 163.5%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 163.5% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Connexa Sports Technologies news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 39,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $39,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,340,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 89,700 shares of company stock worth $84,794.

Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CNXA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,898. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

