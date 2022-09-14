Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Decreases By 80.7%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Braveheart Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RIINF stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,638. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
