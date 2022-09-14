Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Decreases By 80.7%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Braveheart Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RIINF stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,638. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

