Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 151,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

