ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Up 20%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) shares rose 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 329,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 756,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

