Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Serica Energy Price Performance

Shares of SQZZF remained flat at $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

