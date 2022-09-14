SelfKey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $24.89 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $24.89 million and $4.87 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00817923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020765 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

