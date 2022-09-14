SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading 6.6% Higher

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.85 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12). 256,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,276,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.11).

SDX Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £19.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reid bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

