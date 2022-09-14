Sculptor Capital LP Buys 2,118,500 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 420.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118,500 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 3.65% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $25,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGAC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 871,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,987 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 749,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 784,148 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $2,884,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

