SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SHACW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

