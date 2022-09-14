Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGSY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.