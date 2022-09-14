SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $18.40

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.89. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 8,452 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.
SandRidge Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $706.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.