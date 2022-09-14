SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $18.40

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.89. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 8,452 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 477,300 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 247,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.