San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

San Miguel Food and Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of SMPFF remained flat at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. San Miguel Food and Beverage has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $0.82.

San Miguel Food and Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc provides food and beverage products. The Food segment offers refrigerated processed and canned meat products under the Purefoods, Purefoods Tender Juicy, Star, Higante, Purefoods Beefies, Vida, Purefoods Nuggets, Veega, Ulam King, and San Miguel Del Mar brands; butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments under the Magnolia, Dari Crème, Star, and Cheezee brand names; flour mixes; coffee and coffee-related products; feeds under the B-Meg, B-Meg Premium, Integra, Expert, Dynamix, Essential, Pureblend, Bonanza, Jumbo, and Nutri Chunks brands; poultry and fresh meats under the Magnolia, Magnolia Chicken Stations, and Monterey brands; and flour and bakery ingredients, as well as provides poultry and livestock farming, grain terminal handling, franchising, and food services.

