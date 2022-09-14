Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
