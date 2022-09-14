Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 816.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SMSEY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. 6,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

