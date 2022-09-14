Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 775.00 to 600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

ROYUF stock remained flat at $89.00 during trading on Wednesday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

