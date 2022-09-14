Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,883,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,241,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of ROCL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

