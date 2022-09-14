Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.90

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$53.90 and last traded at C$54.07, with a volume of 1661243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

