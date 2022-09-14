Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

