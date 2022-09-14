Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.05% of UGI worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 1.3 %

UGI opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.