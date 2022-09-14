Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 25,000 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,054,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,314,420.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner purchased 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner purchased 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 2,338,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,370. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 166.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 94.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 160,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

