Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 2,612 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $117,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,794,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56.

Roblox Stock Down 5.8 %

RBLX traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.87. 16,802,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,567,371. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.89. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Cowen began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.