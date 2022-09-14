Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $12.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,457 shares of company stock worth $3,998,612. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,476 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

