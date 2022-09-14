Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.