Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,222 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.