Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,167. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

