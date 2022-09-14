Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,747 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $20,625,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 85.7% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,509,665 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after buying an additional 620,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

