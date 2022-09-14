Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.53% of American Public Education worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American Public Education by 861.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

American Public Education stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 7,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

