Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,047. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $110.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

