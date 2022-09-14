Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Haemonetics worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $16,914,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $79.33. 9,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

