Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 99,115 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.17% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 3,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,191. The company has a market capitalization of $739.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

