Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Makes New $683,000 Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor Profile

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 22,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

