Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Makes New $6.89 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RSP opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.