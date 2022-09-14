Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Invests $600,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,117 shares of company stock worth $10,295,554. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $184.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,215. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

