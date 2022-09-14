Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.85 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.