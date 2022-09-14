Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $210.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

