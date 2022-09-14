Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,937 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,018,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,194,000 after acquiring an additional 357,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $406.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

