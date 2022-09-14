Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,899 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 887,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,963. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

