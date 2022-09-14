Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 438,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,875,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,595. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

