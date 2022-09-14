Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:RVPHW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

