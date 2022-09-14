Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for E.On (EOAN)

E.On (FRA: EOAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/12/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.80 ($13.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/9/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/5/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.80 ($13.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/5/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/30/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/16/2022 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($10.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/10/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/10/2022 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/10/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($13.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/10/2022 – E.On was given a new €10.25 ($10.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($13.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/2/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/20/2022 – E.On was given a new €10.25 ($10.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

E.On Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.13 ($9.31). 4,625,068 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.On Se has a one year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.51.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOn Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOn Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.