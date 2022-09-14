Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Rent the Runway Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ RENT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $24.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RENT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
