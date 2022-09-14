Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 758 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.80. 196,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

