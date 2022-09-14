Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $35.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.57 EPS.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $701.39 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 554,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,072,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.