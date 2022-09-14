Reef Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $113.28 million and $348.58 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,162.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00055992 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005377 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00075967 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a nPoS/PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 20,007,575,250 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/ReefDeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.finance. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

