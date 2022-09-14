Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $878.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Redfin has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

