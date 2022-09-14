Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,036,700 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the August 15th total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.8 days.

Recruit Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS RCRRF traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. Recruit has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $71.66.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

