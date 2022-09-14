Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,005 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Raytheon Technologies worth $251,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. 112,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

