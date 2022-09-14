Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,794,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 78,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

