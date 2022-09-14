Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Short Interest Update

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the August 15th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ RAIN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,957. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RAIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

